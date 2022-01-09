Adele Channels Snow White — or Maybe the Evil Queen? — in Striking New Photo

Adele is giving us major Disney vibes in a preview from her next music video.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 8, the singer shared a photo from her upcoming music for “Oh My God,” the fifth track on her new album “30.” Adele stunned in a red satin off-the-shoulder gown, accessorized with a tiered diamond necklace. Her lips were painted a shade of burgundy, perfectly matching the apple she precariously held in her hand as well as her perfectly polished nails.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The photo sent fans on social media into a frenzy, drawing comparisons between the singer and multiple characters from the Disney classic “Snow White” in a series of hilarious tweets.

In response to the singer’s post on Twitter, one fan wrote.“Snow White’s Evil Queen is shaking,”

“this look gives off vibes of snow white with a touch of evil queen,” another user tweeted.

this look gives off vibes of snow white with a touch of evil queen✨ — mariana (@malvarezxm) January 8, 2022

“Adele said SNOW WHITE WHO?” one fan wrote on Twitter alongside a copy of the photo.

Another fan had a suggestion for the upcoming live action-action remake of “Snow White,” which is slated to star Rachel Zegler as the titular character. Variety reported in November 2021 that Gal Gadot was in final negotiations for the role of Evil Queen opposite of Zegler.

“cast adele as the evil queen in the snow white movie instead of gal gadot!!!!!” they wrote.

On Thursday, January 6, Adele surprised fans in the new year with news of her next music video, which will premiere on January 12. The singer posted a 15-second teaser on Instagram to get fans excited, sharing a black and white clip set to the opening of the song while the camera panned over to Adele wearing a form-fitting gown, cropped cape, and a pair of long gloves.

“Rested and Re-Set!” she captioned the post. “Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x”

This is the second music video released from her recording-breaking album “30,” her first album in six years. She dropped the first single from the album, “Easy On Me,” in mid-October, less than a month before it released on November 19, 2021.

While Adele is widely known for her heart-wrenching ballads about love, heartbreak, and all of the emotions in between, “30” was inspired by a different kind of love. In an interview with American Vogue, she revealed the album was more of a love letter to her nine-year-old son, Angelo, to try to make sense of her divorce to his father, her ex Simon Konecki.

Despite only being on sale for six weeks, “30” was the best-selling album of 2021, BBC reported. The album sold more than 600,000 copies, with 80% of those sales on CD and vinyl versus streaming.

If a mega successful album wasn’t enough for Adele last year, she ended her album release month with one last big piece of news: a Las Vegas residency. The concert series at Caesars Palace called “Weekends with Adele” will run every Friday and Saturday in the hotel’s Colosseum theater from Friday, January 21, 2022 through Saturday, April 16, 2022.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: