Adele claps back at audience member who heckled Pride Month at Las Vegas residency

Do not bring your anti-Pride rhetoric to an Adele concert.

The 16-time Grammy-winning singer was quick to shut down an audience member at her Las Vegas residency Saturday evening when they yelled “Pride sucks!” on the first night of Pride Month.

Adele was onstage talking to the audience when the heckler interrupted her speech Saturday, according to videos that circulated on social media afterward.

Adele goes off on audience member who yelled "Pride sucks" at her concert tonight:



“Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid? Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” pic.twitter.com/M3yl2mdzLV — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 2, 2024

“Did you come to my f---ing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f---ing stupid? Don’t be so f---ing ridiculous,” the singer responded. “If you got nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?”

Saturday was the first day of Pride Month, which is dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community. It’s often associated with parades and parties, as well as political rallies and marches to protest ongoing issues of inequity.

The iconic pop-soul singer has had no qualms about addressing audience behavior in the past. In July of last year, Adele dared fans to “throw something” at her while addressing a troubling trend in which fans toss objects at artists while they perform — often hitting and injuring them.

“Have you noticed how people are, like, forgetting f---ing show etiquette in America? They’re just throwing s--- onstage. Have you seen that?” she asked the audience while pacing the stage.

Adele has been vocal about protecting audience members at her shows as well. In August, she halted a performance to scold venue security for “bothering” a fan.

“Weekends With Adele,” held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, is the 36-year-old English singer’s first concert residency. It began in November 2022 and is slated to conclude in November of this year.

Earlier this year, Adele postponed a string of dates in the residency on medical advice because of a recurring health problem, after having also delayed the start of the residency in 2022 because of hurdles related to Covid-19.

