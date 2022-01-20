Adele

Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency Due to COVID-19

"We're going to reschedule all of the dates," Adele said in a teary message posted to Twitter on Thursday

Kevin Winter

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to coronavirus.

"I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The residency was scheduled to begin Friday at the Colosseum of Las Vegas' Caesars Palace Hotel.

Half her team and crew have come down with Covid, she added.

The singer released her album "30" in November. The residency was slated to run from January to April.

Entertainment News

Jazz Fest 3 hours ago

Jazz Fest to Return With the Who, Foo Fighters and Stevie Nicks Headlining

Sundance 4 hours ago

The Sundance Film Festival Is Back and Online Once More

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

AdeleCOVID-19Las Vegas
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us