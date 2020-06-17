Lady A Band Meets Lady A Singer for ‘Positive Solutions’ After Name Change Controversy

"The hurt is turning into hope. More to come,” each shared on Instagram about their conversation

By Drew Weisholtz

Blues singer Lady A, left; Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley, formerly of Lady Antebellum, now also known as Lady A. The two musical acts have spoken after Anita White, who operated under the Lady A brand for the past twenty years, spoke out against the country music trio's new name.
Country band Lady Antebellum, which recently changed its name to Lady A, met with blues singer Lady A on Monday after news broke that there already was an artist with that name.

The band posted a screenshot of their meeting. The singer shared the same post.

“Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A. Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground. The hurt is turning into hope. More to come,” the post read.

The update included a screenshot of the virtual meeting, which featured the band — comprised of Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood and Hillary Scott — as well as the original Lady A and two artists who perform with her, John Oliver III of Gleanings Community Bible Church and Mississippi blues artist Dexter Allen, according to Billboard.

The band, which had gone by Lady Antebellum since 2006, announced last week it would now go by Lady A. The word "antebellum" refers to the period before the Civil War when African Americans were still slaves.

In a statement shared on Instagram last week, the group said it was inspired to change its name in the wake of the protests that sprung up after the death of George Floyd.

"As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all," the group said. "We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed."

“This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I’ve used it for over 20 years, and I’m proud of what I’ve done,” she told Rolling Stone. "This is too much right now. They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before.

"It shouldn’t have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it," White continued. "It’s an opportunity for them to pretend they’re not racist or pretend this means something to them. If it did, they would’ve done some research, and I’m not happy about that. You found me on Spotify easily — why couldn’t they?"

Dear Fans,⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word “antebellum” from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern “antebellum” style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us…Southern Rock, Blues, R&B, Gospel and of course Country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before The Civil War, which includes slavery. We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ We feel like we have been Awakened, but this is just one step. There are countless more that need to be taken. We want to do better. We are committed to examining our individual and collective impact and making the necessary changes to practice antiracism. We will continue to educate ourselves, have hard conversations and search the parts of our hearts that need pruning—to grow into better humans, better neighbors. Our next outward step will be a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative through LadyAID. Our prayer is that if we lead by example…with humility, love, empathy and action…we can be better allies to those suffering from spoken and unspoken injustices, while influencing our children & generations to come.

