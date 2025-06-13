Podcast star Alex Cooper decided to speak out about being allegedly sexually harassed by her Boston University soccer coach because "there was no accountability, no investigation and no justice," and warned, "I'm coming for all of you."

In Cooper’s docuseries, "Call Her Alex," which released on Hulu this week, she alleged her college soccer coach, Nancy Feldman, sexually harassed her.

In a new statement on Instagram Thursday, Cooper said the harassment lasted for three years while she was a student.

"Nancy Feldman was someone I trusted. Someone I believed in. Someone who was supposed to help me grow. Someone who was supposed to protect me," Cooper wrote.

"But instead she made my life a living hell and abused her power over me. She stripped me of my identity and took away what I had worked my entire life for because she didn’t control herself. This defined my life for a decade and impacted her life 0%," the post continued.

Cooper played on the team from 2013 to 2015, according to the BU women’s soccer website. Feldman retired in 2022 after 27 years at the university.

In the docuseries she alleged Feldman “fixated” on her, wanted to know who she was dating, made comments about her body, put her hand on Cooper’s thigh and wanted to be alone with her. Feldman once allegedly questioned Cooper about a date and asked whether she had had sex the night before.

Feldman could not be immediately reached by phone or email Friday.

The media star said she had reported the abuse to the athletic director, Drew Marrochello, but to no resolve.

"I was turned away and ignored," she said. Marrochello did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Boston University on Friday told NBC News the school has a "zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment."

"We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office. We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all," the school said, without directly addressing Cooper's claims.

The straw that broke the camel’s back for Cooper, she said, was when she learned harassment was still impacting her beloved soccer team.

“When I found out the harassment and abuse was STILL happening on that campus today ... I knew I needed to share my story,” Cooper wrote. “This is no longer just about me, this is systemic.”

Cooper went on to say that she’s speaking out to be a voice for those who feel they’ve lost theirs.

"When this initially happened to me I felt like I had no voice. But that is no longer the case. Now I’m coming for all of you who abused your power over innocent young individuals," Cooper continued. "Nancy Feldman, you will no longer be able to hide in the shadows and get away unscathed from the calculated pain you caused me and so many other women."

"Because when I was 18 years old, dismissed and ignored by Boston University, I prayed and wished someone with a voice would have held my hand and helped me through the darkest time in my life. Daddy Gang, I got you," she said.

