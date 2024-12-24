All about the ‘Tom Cruise cake': Who gets it and how to order it

There’s one dessert that’s the talk of Tinseltown around the holidays: the so-called “Tom Cruise cake.”

The white chocolate coconut Bundt cake from the family-owned Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California got its nickname because the “Mission Impossible” star famously gifts the dessert to his Hollywood friends at the end of every year.

White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake from Doan’s Bakery. (Doan's Bakery & Goldbelly)

In 2018, Cruise said on “The Late Late Show with James Corden“ that he likes to send cakes to people because he doesn’t consume sugar while training.

So, instead of treating himself during the holidays, he treats his costars and colleagues to the coconut cake with chunks of white chocolate covered in cream cheese frosting and toasted coconut shavings.

Who has received the Tom Cruise cake?

Cruise’s gift list reads like an awards show roll call: Renee Zellweger, Graham Norton, Rosie O’Donnell, Henry Cavill, Kirsten Dunst, Cobie Smulders, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Hamm and Angela Bassett are just a small selection of folks who have spoken publicly about receiving the cake.

Brooke Shields famously spoke about being removed from the list for reasons unknown to her, and Tom Hanks said his ideal “last meal” would include the cake.

This year is no different: On Dec. 13, Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” costar Glen Powell shared a photo of the cake on his Instagram story, writing, “The Cruise Cake has arrived.”

On Dec. 19, Mindy Kaling shared a photo of the cake on her Instagram story with the caption “Iykyk” (an abbreviation for the phrase “If you know, you know”).

Singer Victoria Canal also got a Cruise cake this year and tried a bite of it on Instagram.

“It’s so rich,” Canal says in the video. “Like Tom Cruise.”

The pastry is so famous, it was immortalized in HBO comedy series “Hacks.” In the Season 3 premiere, fictional superstar comedian Deborah Vance (played by Jean Smart) is lucky enough to be sent one of the cakes, which is immediately clocked by her protege Ava (Hannah Einbinder).

Where does the Tom Cruise cake come from?

The cake was invented by Karen Doan, who established Doan’s Bakery in 1983 by baking desserts for restaurants, coffee houses, caterers and private events. According to the bakery’s website, 25 years ago, Karen, her son Eric and his wife Carrie opened the bakery to the public. Karen died in 2023, and Eric now runs the bakery.

“It’s amazing seeing it go from my grandma renting out kitchens, making wholesale cakes for her friend’s restaurant in ‘83 to now,” Alexis Doan, Eric’s daughter, tells TODAY.com. Alexis acts as the store manager and assists during the busy holiday season.

Alexis says that Cruise orders around 300 to 400 cakes from the bakery every year, adding that the bakery doesn’t ship them out, so they’re unaware who in Hollywood is actually receiving them.

How to get the cake for yourself

Doan’s Bakery also sells the dessert through Goldbelly for $129.95 including shipping. Alexis says if you pick it up in person, the cake, which has 12 to 16 servings, costs $59.

The bakery also sells a medium size that serves six to eight people for $39 and an individual portion for $9.

Although there’s a markup on Goldbelly, it’s proven super popular there and is sold out through late-February. The bakery ships out roughly 50 cakes per day, five days a week through the online marketplace.

“And that’s not including storefront, which totally varies, depending on the holiday,” Alexis says.

Goldbelly says it’s been working with Doan’s for more than five years.

“It’s one of the most loved cakes on our site and we’re thrilled to bring the magic of their white chocolate coconut cake to the world,” Joe Ariel, founder and CEO of Goldbelly, tells TODAY.com. “Now you no longer need to be a celebrity to order or gift someone the famous ‘Tom Cruise Cake.’”

If you want a celebrity coconut cake and can’t wait until after Valentine’s Day, Ina Garten has a get-it-sooner alternative on Goldbelly. Her coconut layer cake has a hint of almond and is layered with cream cheese icing and coated in shredded coconut, and will arrive at your door before the ball drops, for $99.95.

Why does Tom Cruise love this cake?

In a 2021 interview with Spectrum News, Karen recounts the story of how Cruise came to order so many cakes from their family-run business. As the story goes, Diane Keaton introduced the cake to Katie Holmes during the filming of “Mad Money” in 2008. Holmes was married to Cruise at the time.

“So when Tom and Katie had a big party at their new home in Beverly Hills, we did all the cakes,” Karen said. “They loved it.”

Ever since then, Cruise has given the cake out every year — and word gets around.

“People do call it that,” Alexis says, adding that while people come in asking for the Tom Cruise cake, they take special care to not advertise it that way. “We can’t control what they call it, but out of respect for him, we just call it the White Chocolate Coconut Cake. We don’t want to use him as publicity.”

How does it taste?

On Dec. 13, the TODAY anchors tried the iconic cake for themselves. During PopStart, TODAY cohost Carson Daly served up the treat, which is known to be moist, buttery and coconutty, to the group.

“How did you get this?” Al Roker asked Carson, who replied that he got the cake from Goldbelly — not from Cruise (this year, at least).

“Mmm,” Hoda Kotb says while taking multiple bites of cake. “I love it. Wow.”

The hosts all seemed to enjoy their slices, and Al said, “That’s good cake.”

