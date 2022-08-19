All the Details on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have already wed in Vegas, but it's officially time for their second act.

More than one month after Ben, 50, and Jen, 53, tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony, the couple is celebrating their next chapter in front of their closest family and friends in a weekend-long lavish affair in Georgia.

As for who is behind all the details? A source tells E! News that the wedding celebration is being planned by interior designer and event planner Colin Cowie. And as far as who will officiate the couple on their big day, as the insider shared, lifestyle guru Jay Shetty will preside over their ceremony.

It's also worth noting that the couple are also hard at work behind-the-scenes to make their festivities go off without a hitch. As a separate source told E! News, the "Second Act" actress and "Tender Bar" star have been making sure everything is in place since earlier this week and are steadfast in "putting the final touches on everything."

Now, we know what you're also wondering: What about that guest list? For Ben and Jen's celebration, up to 100 guests are expected to attend this weekend.

Among the stars that will likely be in attendance--amongst their closest family and friends--include Ben's BFF Matt Damon and J.Lo's close friend Leah Remini. And their guests will also be staying in style since as the second source noted, the pair "booked out scores of rooms at the best hotels in Savannah to use" for their star-studded attendees.