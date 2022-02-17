From Swindler to reality star?

A source tells E! News that the alleged "Tinder Swindler," Simon Leviev, is working on a dating show after being banned from the dating app Tinder.

While details on what the dating show will entail are not yet known, E! News can also confirm that Leviev has signed with manager Gina Rodriguez, who has served as an executive producer on Mama June: From Hot to Not.

Just hours ago, Rodriguez's verified Instagram account reposted a TMZ video on her Story, teasing Leviev's plans to "sell" his cameos for "$300," "write a book," "star in a dating show" and "host a dating podcast."

Leviev's move to work on his own show comes after the groundbreaking Netflix documentary "The Tinder Swindler" was released on Feb. 2. In the explosive film, Cecilie Schrder Fjellhy and Pernilla Sjoholm accused Leviev of taking thousands of dollars from them after first meeting on a dating app. (He has not been charged with any crimes connected to his alleged relationship with Fjellhy or Sjoholm.)

In the documentary, women accused Leviev of posing as the son of an Israeli diamond magnate named Levi Leviev. After taking his alleged victims on lavish dates, he would then allegedly paint a picture of the dangers he was facing in the diamond industry from enemies. According to her accusations in the film, Leviev asked Fjellhy to open up a credit card in his name for him to use for his safety.

Bad Vegan Trailer Teases a Story Wilder Than Tinder Swindler

In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Feb. 11, Fjellhy and Sjoholm shared that they are still suffering from the debt acquired due to Leviev's alleged scams. Although Leviev has served five months in an Israeli prison for previous fraud charges, he has not faced criminal charges for their allegations in the Netflix doc.

"I think that he needs help," Fjellhy told Barrymore on air. "I really feel that he needs help and I feel sorry for him. That's what I would like to say too. I feel really, really sorry for him. A very empty life he has."

Sjoholm shared what she would say to Leviev if she saw him again: "I would say that I told him that I'm gonna do everything to let everyone know who he is and I think I sort of accomplished that and just say 'I told you so.'"

In response to the allegations, Leviev sent a voice memo to Netflix, which appeared in the documentary. "I will proceed with the lawsuit against you for discrimination and lies and, you know, everything is based basically on a lie," he said. "And that's it, this is how it's gonna be."

He told Israel's Channel 13 News in 2021, "I was wronged for things I never did."

E! News has reached out to his manager for comment.