Amanda Bynes wants to be manicurist after brief return to spotlight

Originally appeared on E! Online

Amanda Bynes figured out what a girl really wants.

After Bynes, 37, returned to the public eye with the release of her first podcast episode Dec. 9, the "Hairspray" actress ultimately decided to press pause on her comeback. Now, she's explaining why she has decided to take her career in another direction.

"The 1st episode of my podcast did really well," Bynes shared on her Instagram Story Dec. 21. "I was actually surprised and of course was going to keep going after friends encouraged me to."

But while she's the man, she's no longer a podcast host.

"After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job," Bynes shared. "I'm going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"

She first shared her dream of becoming a manicurist in October 2022, letting followers know she was in cosmetology school studying nail art at the time.

Bynes—whose conservatorship was terminated in 2022 after nearly nine years—previously studied Creative Industry Studies at Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM), worked on developing a fragrance and released rap songs with former fiancé Paul Michael.

Earlier this month, the "What a Girl Wants" star ventured into podcasting with cohost Paul Sieminski, a biochemist, who spoke with to Los Angeles tattoo artist Dahlia Moth for their debut episode.

However, she announced she was having trouble finding guests and canceled the podcast, only to change her mind because "the podcast guest gates of heaven have opened." She said she booked Flight Club L.A. store manager Nick Mendez, but it looks like the plan will not move forward.

