San Diego Comic-Con

‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Series Trailer Debuts at Comic-Con

The new series “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” follows the story of events that took place thousands of years before "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings"

By Lindsey Bahr

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV
Amazon Prime Video via AP

Comic-Con audiences got a sneak peek at the new “Lord of the Rings” series “The Rings of Power” Friday in San Diego. Amazon Studios unveiled a new trailer for the show, set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings." Stephen Colbert, a self-proclaimed Tolkien fan, was also on hand to moderate a panel teasing the series on the fan convention's biggest stage, Hall H.

Under the leadership of showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” focuses on Tolkien’s Second Age of Middle-earth, when kingdoms are forming and falling and evil forces loom and threaten to cover the world in darkness.

“The Rings of Power” will take audiences to fantastical locations like the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the island kingdom of Númenór and introduce them to a large ensemble, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo) and High King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The eight-part series will debut on Prime Video on Sept. 2, with new episodes arriving weekly. It is said to be the most expensive ever made, with a reported budget of $465 million. Amazon bought the rights from the Tolkien estate for $250 million in 2017.

This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows an orc as depicted ina scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." (Amazon Prime Video via AP)

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, told The Hollywood Reporter last year that while the number is a “crazy headline that’s fun to click on,” “that is really building the infrastructure of what will sustain the whole series” which she called a “huge, world-building show.”

Entertainment News

outdoor dining Jul 19

6 New England Restaurants Make List of Best Outdoor Dining Options in US

memes 2 hours ago

Classic Children's Book Is the Internet's Newest Meme — Providing Lots of Laughs and Nostalgia

Salke also said that a “giant, global audience needs to show up to it as appointment television” but that they were “pretty confident that will happen."

The fan convention kicked off this week at the San Diego Convention Center, back in full force for the first time since 2019, with many studios spending big dollars to promote upcoming films and television shows. Comic-Con runs through Sunday.

Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV
Amazon Prime Video via AP
This image released by Amazon Prime Video shows Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV in a scene from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San Diego Comic-ConStephen ColbertLord of the RingsAmazon StudiosJ. R. R. Tolkien
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us