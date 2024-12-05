Originally appeared on E! Online

Amber Heard is swimming in happiness over her next chapter.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The "Aquaman" alum — who is mom to 3-year-old daughter Oonagh — is pregnant and expecting her second baby, a spokesperson for the actress has confirmed to E! News.

While noting the pregnancy is still “quite early,” the statement added, “Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Heard previously opened up about her decision to welcome Oonagh, whose existence she kept private until three months after she was born in April 2021.

“Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child,” she captioned a July 2021 Instagram post, which showed Heard cuddling Oonagh to her chest. “I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

READ Johnny Depp Addresses Media Frenzy over His and Amber Heard's Legal Battle

And while noting she wished to keep her personal life private, she added that she understood the nature of her life as a person in the public eye, writing, “I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

She concluded of Oonagh, “She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”

In the years since welcoming her daughter, Heard has kept much of their lives together off social media. Earlier this year, however, she did share a snap of herself bottle-feeding Oonagh on the set of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

“After all this time, "Aquaman 2" made its splash (sorry, it's too easy)," the 38-year-old captioned the Jan. 3 Instagram post. "Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's AQ return. Thank you so much."

The news of Heard's pregnancy comes amid a period in which the "Zombieland" alum has kept largely out of the public eye — save for the rare red carpet appearance — in the fallout of her legal battle with ex Johnny Depp.

On the topic of her legal matters, Heard has shared the occasional comment on how her daughter fits into this aspect of the "Justice League" actress’ life — including what Amber plans to tell Oonagh of the battle in the future.

As she told Savannah Guthrie in 2022, she plans to explain the situation to her daughter when she’s old enough to understand.

"I think no matter what, it will mean something," Heard said. "I did the right thing. I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth."

And for now, Heard is focused on her number one job: that of mom.

"I get to be a mom full time," she added of the future, "where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers."

Amber Heard is giving a rare look at her daughter Oonagh. On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actress took to Instagram to thank fans for their support of "Aquaman 2" by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from set.