Blockbusters like "Top Gun: Maverick," "Jurassic World Dominion" and "Elvis" can be enjoyed for just $5 at AMC Theatres this summer.

The nation's largest movie theatre chain announced the return of Discount Tuesdays, where moviegoers can enjoy any film for just $5 plus tax, all day, every Tuesday from now through October.

While the deal applies to any movie and any showtime, there are surcharges for premium formats like Dolby Cinema and IMAX.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To get the deal, a membership to AMC Stubs Insider is required. But don't fret. Membership is free and there are added perks like free refills on every large popcorn purchased.

The pandemic has made the past two years especially tough for movie theaters. But once it's over, will we still want to hit the box office to see a new flick, if we can just wait a few days and push play from the comfort of our homes? NBCLX storyteller Clark Fouraker spoke to two movie experts about how theaters have dealt with COVID-19 and what the future of the industry could look like.

AMC had suspended their A-list loyalty program during the coronavirus pandemic when audiences weren't going to theatres. In July, the company reactivated the program which includes three free movies a week, among other benefits. This program tier is $19.95 to $23.95 per month, depending on location.

AMC operates around 8,200 screens in the U.S. so you're bound to find a theatre near you.