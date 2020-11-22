American Music Awards 2020: The Complete List of Winners

With Taraji P. Henson hosting the star-studded 2020 American Music Awards, the show was anything but boring.
Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry and many more artists took the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, Sunday night.
However, viewers may have noticed some differences during this year's ceremony. For one, there were safety precautions put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Furthermore, the 2020 American Music Awards introduced new categories: Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop), as well as Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song (Latin).
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch earned the most nominations with eight each, while Megan Thee Stallion nabbed five nominations. Some first-time nominees included DaBaby and Doja Cat.
So with that in mind, check out the list of winners below to see if your favorite star went home with an award Sunday night.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
WINNER: Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lewis Capaldi
WINNER: Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, "Savage Remix"
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
WINNER: BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Doja Cat, "Say So"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain On Me"
WINNER: Taylor Swift, "cardigan"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
WINNER: Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
WINNER: Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK
WINNER: BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK
WINNER: Harry Styles, "Fine Line"
Taylor Swift, "folklore"
The Weeknd, "After Hours"
FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK
Lewis Capaldi, "Someone You Loved"
WINNER: Dua Lipa, "Don't Start Now"
Post Malone, "Circles"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
WINNER: Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
WINNER: Maren Morris
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
Luke Combs, "What You See Is What You Get"
WINNER: Blake Shelton, "Fully Loaded: God's Country"
Morgan Wallen, "If I Know Me"
FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY
WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"
Maren Morris, "The Bones"
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
DaBaby
WINNER: Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Baby, "My Turn"
Lil Uzi Vert, "Eternal Atake"
WNNER: Roddy Ricch, "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial"
FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP
WINNER: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
WINNER: The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Jhene Aiko
WINNER: Doja Cat
Summer Walker
FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B
Doja Cat, "Hot Pink"
Summer Walker, "Over It"
WINNER: The Weeknd, "After Hours"
FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
Summer Walker, "Playing Games"
WINNER: The Weeknd, "Heartless"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - LATIN
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - LATIN
WINNER: Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalia
FAVORITE ALBUM - LATIN
Anuel AA, "Emmanuel"
Bad Bunny, "Las que no iban a salir"
WINNER: Bad Bunny, "YHLQMDLG"
FAVORITE SONG - LATIN
Bad Bunny, "Vete"
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"
WINNER: KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, "Tusa"
FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
WINNER: twenty one pilots
FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Lewis Capaldi
WINNER: Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
WINNER: Lauren Daiglefor
KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Kygo
WINNER: Lady Gaga
Marshmello
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
WINNER: "Birds of Prey: The Album"
"Frozen II"
"Trolls: World Tour"