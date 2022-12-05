Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA Amid Romance

Today's episode of "GMA3" was missing two familiar faces: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

The co-anchors were absent from the Dec. 5 broadcast of the ABC show, just days after footage surfaced of the pair getting cozy in Upstate New York. ABC's Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for the pair during the episode, with Ramos noting in the opening of the show that Robach and Holmes had "the day off."

Prior to the Dec. 5 broadcast, multiple outlets reported that ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the decision to take Holmes and Robach off the air during an editorial call.

"While the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization," Godwin said, according to The Hollywood Reporter, citing a source who was on the call. "These decisions are not easy, they are not knee jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of is — the people here at ABC."

For now, Godwin confirmed ABC's Benitez and Ramos will fill in for Robach and Holmes, who've yet to publicly address their relationship status.

On Nov. 30, Holmes and Robach sparked relationship rumors when Daily Mail published images of them spending time together off-air. Soon after, Robach — who's been married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue since 2010 — and Holmes (who wed Marilee Fiebig that same year) deactivated their respective Instagram accounts. Shue also removed all photos of Robach from his own Instagram page.

E! News has reached out to reps for Robach, Holmes and "Good Morning America" for comment but has yet to hear back.

Amid speculation about their relationship status, Holmes and Robach co-hosted "GMA3" on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, during which Holmes appeared to joke about the eventful week.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," he said. "I want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in."

In response, Robach quipped, "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here — some of us do at least."