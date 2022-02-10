Anderson Cooper Announces Birth of Second Child

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper announced live on air Thursday that he and his parenting partner have welcomed their second child, a boy.

Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper weighed 6.8 pounds at birth and was born via surrogate. Cooper and Benjamin Maisani also have a 21-month-old son, Wyatt.

“He is healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups are to me adorable,” Cooper told viewers. “He mostly just sleeps and eats, and he certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Sebastian, like Wyatt, will be raised by both Cooper and Maisani.

“We are co-parents. Wyatt calls me Daddy, and Benjamin is Papa,” Cooper has said.

