celebrity deaths

Andre Braugher, ‘Homicide: Life on the Street' and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star, dies at 61

Braugher died Monday after a brief illness, a representative told NBC News

Andre Braugher attends the "Birthday Candles" Photocall at American Airlines Theatre on March 12, 2020 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Andre Braugher, a versatile actor whose long, successful career saw him star on the stage and in television and the movies, has died. He was 61.

Braugher died Monday after a brief illness, a representative told NBC News.

Braugher's breakthrough came with his Emmy-winning lead role as police detective Frank Pembleton on the 1990s series “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

His career also included roles in “Glory” in 1989 and “Men of a Certain Age” in 2009-11, as well as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He also had roles on NBC's "Law & Order: SVU," and other serious dramas and films, including "The Tuskegee Airmen."

Braugher won two career Emmys from 11 nominations.

He was married for more than 30 years to his “Homicide” co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons.

Entertainment News

Taylor Swift 43 mins ago

Company behind Taylor Swift's Brazil shows is fined for ticketing failures

television 1 hour ago

Tony Shalhoub returns as everyone's favorite obsessive-compulsive sleuth in ‘Mr. Monk's Last Case'

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2023

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” gave him the opportunity to learn from Andy Samberg and the show’s other comedic actors as he shaped his performance as Capt. Ray Holt, who’s contented in his home life with husband Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson) but seeking to advance in the police ranks.

“I just felt as though it was an opportunity to do something strikingly different from the rest of my career,” Braugher told the Associated Press in 2019. “I like it because it just simply opens up my mind and forces me to think in a different way. So I think I’ve become much more sort of supple as an actor, and more open to the incredible number of possibilities of how to play a scene.”

This is a developing story

This article tagged under:

celebrity deaths
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us