Andy Cohen Announces Birth of Daughter Via Surrogate

Bravo's newest baby is here!

Andy Cohen welcomed his second child via surrogate, he shared on April 29. His daughter Lucy Eve Cohen, whose name seemingly pays tribute to Andy's mom Evelyn Cohen, was born in New York at 5:13 p.m.

While it's a major milestone for Cohen, who has been open about his desire to expand his family, it's also a big moment for his 3-year-old son Benjamin, who officially graduates to big brother status.

"Her big brother can't wait to meet her!" Cohen shared in his post announcing his daughter's arrival. He added, "Thank you to my rock star surrogate... and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

The "Watch What Happens Live" host previously told E! News' Daily Pop that he wanted to give his son a sibling.

"You know, I'm working on it," he joked back in August. "It turns out it takes a long time to make a baby. I'm definitely open to it and I would love to see it happen soon."

Andy Cohen's Walk of Fame Ceremony

Fans have been falling in love with his son since his birth in 2019--but no one more so than Cohen. "Fatherhood is a new adventure every day, and watching Ben grow has been a total joy and eye-opening joy ride," he previously shared with People. "It can feel overwhelming. But when he looks at me and smiles or laughs at something I say, everything feels right."

