Andy Cohen Opens Up About Coronavirus Recovery, Announces Return of ‘WWHL’

Less than two weeks after Andy Cohen announced he tested positive for coronavirus, the Bravo star took to social media to inform his followers he's "feeling better."

The 51-year-old also shared he's returning to host his SiriusXM radio program "Radio Andy" and his late-night show "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" from his home on Monday.

"Real Housewives" Nene Leakes and Lisa Rinna, and actor Jerry O'Connell will be his virtual guests on Bravo's "WWHL." According to Bravo, "Vanderpump Rules" stars Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, singer John Mayer, "Real Housewives" Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga will also appear on the program via video chat later this week.

"THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!" he wrote in part of an Instagram post on Monday.

Cohen spoke about his recovery process during Monday's radio show and said he wanted to "recoup quietly."

"It took 10 or 11 days to work through my system, and it takes a bit to get my energy back," he said. "You go downstairs to make a piece of toast and you come back and you need to relax."

He said his symptoms consisted of "tightness" in his chest, having a "terrible" cough and chills, as well as a loss of appetite.

Cohen also said he's been isolating and separating himself from his 1-year-old son Benjamin for the past 12 days. However, he said he's going to see him as soon as he wraps up the show, noting two doctors had already given him the OK to reunite with Benjamin. Cohen had recently described the separation as the "very worst part" of this whole experience.

Cohen said he passed time during the quarantine watching "Game of Thrones," "Tiger Kind" and season 3 of "The Handmaid's Tale."

“I am so happy to be feeling good, and this is the first bit of normalcy that I’ve had in some time, so it’s great to be back with my family here,” he said. “I am feeling back and better than ever.”

Cohen announced on March 20 that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better," he wrote at the time. "I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

He also received words of support from several Bravolebrities.

