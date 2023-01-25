Now this, she definitely has time for.

Anna Delvey may be under house arrest, but that's not stopping her from having a few people over for her newly announced reality show, "Delvey's Dinner Club."

"There's nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience," Delvey shared in the Jan. 25 announcement. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, rose to fame—or perhaps, infamy—by allegedly conning high-priced hotels and the New York elite out of hundreds of thousands of their hard-earned money, all of which was detailed in Netflix's "Inventing Anna."

Now, it turns out Julia Garner (who played Delvey onscreen) may soon find herself with an invitation to one of the city's most exclusive events—because Delvey's parties will be "invitation-only, intimate dinners" at her East Village apartment with a guest list made up of "actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other esteemed guests," per the announcement.

"The show will go behind the scenes with Anna as she reinvents herself and her name, reintroducing herself to New York City and the world, one dinner party at a time," the press release explained. "Through fly-on-the-wall footage and interviews with Anna and her guests, "Delvey's Dinner Club" will highlight the dichotomy of her house arrest-driven isolation during the day and the experience of company and festivity when she opens her apartment doors to her guests—and viewers—at night."

Delvey previously teased the concept in an exclusive interview with E! News after being released from ICE custody for overstaying her visa. "I'm actually actively working on it, like right now," she said in December. "I have a bunch of calls later today, so you guys are going to definitely hear about it."

There is no network attached to the new project just yet, but it would be criminal not to RSVP for "Delvey's Dinner Club" once it eventually debuts.