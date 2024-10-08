Anne Hathaway reveals sweet anniversary gift from husband Adam Shulman

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gird your loins, because Anne Hathaway's husband is about to make you melt.

The "Devil Wears Prada" star gave fans a peek inside her purse and revealed that it was her husband Adam Shulman who gave her the sweet gift for their 12th wedding anniversary.

"This is my new bag," Hathaway said in an Oct. 5 TikTok while showing off the black leather handbag. "It was my anniversary present from Adam, and I just love it so much."

As for what the 41-year-old keeps in her purse? First, she pulled out an eyelash curler with a look of visible confusion on her face and asked, "What is this?" before attempting to put it on her tongue. The bit was a nod to the "Devil Wears Prada" line when her character Andy asked what a Shu Uemura eyelash curler was.

"OK, good. Now some of you can breathe," she joked. "Let's see what else is in my bag. Lip balm, of course, my wallet, headphones — I have to point out this case is monogrammed."

Lastly, Hathaway — who is mom to sons Jonathan, 8, and Jack, 4, with Shulman — pulled out a sticky note about the upcoming presidential election, ending the video by saying she would be busy working on her absentee ballot.

But that's not all that's keeping her busy. In addition to an upcoming sequel to "The Devil Wears Prada," Hathaway recently confirmed that "The Princess Diaries 3" is officially in the works, with "Crazy Rich Asians" screenwriter Adele Lim set to direct.

"Miracles happen," she posted to Instagram Oct. 4. "Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures. The fairy tale continues."

And Hathaway isn't the only one excited about the new movie, as Adele also shared how thrilled she was about joining the production.

"As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I'm beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life," she said in a statement to E! News. "We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide."