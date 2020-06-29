Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie Decries Lack of Off-Screen Diversity on Marvel Film Projects

The actor's comments come as Hollywood reckons with issues of diversity, inclusion and representation

Actor Anthony Mackie
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Anthony Mackie, star of the upcoming Disney Plus television series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," said in a recent interview that Marvel movies need more off-screen diversity, adding that he believed it was "racist" that "Black Panther" is the only installment in the superhero franchise with a predominantly Black production crew.

"It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every [production assistant], every single person has been white," Mackie said in a virtual conversation with "Hamilton" actor Daveed Diggs for Variety's "Actors on Actors" issue.

"We've had one Black producer; his name was Nate Moore," Mackie said. "He produced 'Black Panther.' But then when you do 'Black Panther,' you have a Black director, Black producer, a Black costume designer, a Black stunt choreographer. I'm like, that's more racist than anything else.

Entertainment News

Clark Atlanta University 1 hour ago

T.I. to Teach ‘Business of Trap Music' at Clark Atlanta

Broadway 2 hours ago

Broadway Shutdown Extended Through Early January Amid Pandemic

"Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?"

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Marvel StudiosBlack PantherAnthony MackieDiversity and inclusion
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us