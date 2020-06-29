Anthony Mackie Decries Lack of Off-Screen Diversity on Marvel Film Projects

Anthony Mackie, star of the upcoming Disney Plus television series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," said in a recent interview that Marvel movies need more off-screen diversity, adding that he believed it was "racist" that "Black Panther" is the only installment in the superhero franchise with a predominantly Black production crew.

"It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every [production assistant], every single person has been white," Mackie said in a virtual conversation with "Hamilton" actor Daveed Diggs for Variety's "Actors on Actors" issue.

"We've had one Black producer; his name was Nate Moore," Mackie said. "He produced 'Black Panther.' But then when you do 'Black Panther,' you have a Black director, Black producer, a Black costume designer, a Black stunt choreographer. I'm like, that's more racist than anything else.

"Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?"

