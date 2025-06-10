Taylor Swift

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married? Here's the truth

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked rumors they got married after wedding seat assignment placards for the couple were revealed shortly after they attended a family member's nuptials in Tennessee.

By Leah Degrazia | E! Online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift guilty as sin of taking a major step in their relationship?

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and "Cruel Summer" singer sparked marriage speculation after a wedding planner appeared to reveal the couple went by “Taylor and Travis Kelce” while attending a family member's Tennessee nuptials together. However, E! News has learned that the pair are not married.

In an Instagram Story shared by event planning team elliestyled June 9, a camera panned over a gorgeous, flower-adorned table setting with seat assignment placards. At one point, a blue envelope appeared in the frame that was labeled "table 13" and read, "Taylor and Travis Kelce."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In response to the clip, many fans wondered if the envelope was a sign that the couple — who made the whole place shimmer three days prior by stepping out for Kelce's cousin Tanner Corum and his bride Samantha Peck's wedding in a Knoxville, Tennessee — had taken their own trip down the aisle, with Swift ultimately adopting Kelce's last name.

"Taylor and Travis KELCE at the table 13," one user wrote on X June 9. "Should I say congratulations?"

PHOTOS: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Why their romance works

Celebrity News Jun 1

Taylor Swift gives nod to Travis Kelce on outing with Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift May 30

Taylor Swift triumphantly reclaims rights to her entire music catalog

Music & Musicians 11 hours ago

Taylor Swift files restraining order against man, claims harassment

Another fan wondered if they'd missed the big announcement, asking, "They got married?"

Others pointed out that the name choice could have simply been a stylistic choice. As one user noted, "That's usually standard for weddings I believe."

"This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings," a second user argued. "It's the aesthetic."

And more than a few eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the event planner's Instagram tagged a different couple than Tanner and Samantha in the post, as well as noted in a separate Instagram Story that Swift and Kelce were "at a different wedding."

"The planner literally says this is not a real invite," one fan wrote, "and it's just for the video/designing process."

And while Swift and Kelce, both 35, haven't said "I do" yet, the couple — who went public with their romance in September 2023 — have shown that their love story is here to stay in other ways.

After all, Kelce recently showed support for Swift buying back her music's masters after a six-year battle.

“Shout out to Tay Tay,” Kelce cheered on a June 4 episode of his "New Heights" podcast. “Just bought all of her music back so it’s finally hers.”

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Taylor Swift
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us