Ariana Grande Requests Restraining Order Against Man Accused of Carrying Knife, Threatening to Kill Her

Singer Ariana Grande filed a civil harassment restraining order last week against a man she accused of visiting her Los Angeles home multiple times, making death threats and wielding a large-hunting knife.

In the order, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 14, the 28-year-old pop star, whose real name is Ariana Grande-Butera, alleges Aharon Zebulun Brown, 23, terrorized her home over the past seven months, despite never giving him her address.

During his third and last visit to her residence on Sept. 10, Brown allegedly showed up "brandishing a knife and yelling threatening statements," Grande said in her court order request statement. When confronted by her security, Brown allegedly said: "I'll f---ing kill you and her."

After Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arrived at Grande's residence, Brown attempted to flee on foot but was later detained and taken into custody, detective Peter Doomanis said in his statement.

Brown is being held at the North County Correctional Facility on $140,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Efforts to reach Brown and Grande by NBC News were unsuccessful Tuesday.

