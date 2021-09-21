Los Angeles

Ariana Grande Requests Restraining Order Against Man Accused of Carrying Knife, Threatening to Kill Her

"I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family," the pop star said in her statement

By Wilson Wong and Diana Dasrath | NBC News

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Singer Ariana Grande filed a civil harassment restraining order last week against a man she accused of visiting her Los Angeles home multiple times, making death threats and wielding a large-hunting knife.

In the order, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 14, the 28-year-old pop star, whose real name is Ariana Grande-Butera, alleges Aharon Zebulun Brown, 23, terrorized her home over the past seven months, despite never giving him her address.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

During his third and last visit to her residence on Sept. 10, Brown allegedly showed up "brandishing a knife and yelling threatening statements," Grande said in her court order request statement. When confronted by her security, Brown allegedly said: "I'll f---ing kill you and her."

After Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arrived at Grande's residence, Brown attempted to flee on foot but was later detained and taken into custody, detective Peter Doomanis said in his statement.

Entertainment News

jay lenos garage 39 mins ago

Cars and Stars Return for the New Season of ‘Jay Leno's Garage'

police misconduct 1 hour ago

Jay-Z's Organization Seeks Kansas Police Agency's Documents Over Officer Misconduct

Brown is being held at the North County Correctional Facility on $140,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Efforts to reach Brown and Grande by NBC News were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesAriana GrandeRestraining Order
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us