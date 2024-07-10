Ariana Grande responds to criticism over her voice change

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ariana Grande has no tears left to cry over criticism of her voice.

In fact, the Grammy winner doesn't think it's a big deal that she can switch between two different accents. Approaching a viral video of her changing vocal inflections with a "yes, and?" attitude, Grande noted that the shift is "a normal thing people do, especially if you have a large range.”

“I did just spend a long time playing a character every single day,” Grande said on the July 9 episode of the Shut Up Evan podcast, referring to her role as Glinda in the upcoming "Wicked" movie musical. "Muscle memory is a real thing."

The 31-year-old also pointed out how there seems to be a double standard when male actors unintentionally stay in character after filming.

Ariana Grande is reacting for the first time to the bombshell allegations surrounding abuse and a toxic environment at Nickelodeon following the explosive “Quiet On Set” documentary.

"Sure, people make jokes here and there as well, but it’s always after the fact, ‘Oh wow, how dedicated to his craft! What an amazing transformation! He’s a brilliant performer!'" she continued. “But then it’s like, god forbid I sneeze like Glinda."

This is not the first time Grande defended her ever-changing voice. When a critic called out the "Dangerous Woman" singer last month, she clapped back, saying that the varying inflections are for her "vocal health."

"I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing i'm doing," she wrote in the comments section of a TikTok video about her speech patterns. "I've always done this BYE."

And Grande is now ready to say "thank u, next" to all the buzz over the viral moment. After all, she told Evan Ross Katz on his podcast that she's been resisting the urge to publicly address internet chatter.

"I’ve sent you so many drafts of things that I’ve been like, 'I want to say this so badly,'" she told the host. “And I always come back around to protecting and not taking that bait."

Grande continued, “Protecting that peace and privacy is actually far more important than the understanding and approval of letting people in in that way."