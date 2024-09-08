Ashley Tisdale welcomes baby No. 2 with husband Christopher French

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ashley Tisdale is bopping to the top of motherhood.

The "High School Musical" alum welcomed her second child with husband Christopher French Sept. 6.

"Emerson Clover French," the proud mom wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the couple and their daughter Jupiter, 3, holding the newborn's hand. "All three of us are obsessed with you 9.6.24."

Tisdale first shared the news of her pregnancy in March, posting a photo of her baby bump along with the caption, "We can't wait to meet you."

And French, 42, was just as excited about the new addition.

"Beyond grateful," the musician said in his own Instagram post. "Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French."

Tisdale — who has been married to French since 2014 — she has not been shy about the struggles of her second pregnancy. In fact, she previously got candid about one of the problems she faced while expecting.

"Women at night during pregnancy: Has horrible acid reflux," Tisdale wrote on her Instagram Stories in June. "Can't get comfortable enough to sleep well. Has a baby inside them jumping around and dancing. Can hardly move their body from left to right. Congestion so they can't breathe well."

Meanwhile, she joked that fathers have it super easy.

"Men: I have to sleep in the guest room," the 39-year-old continued. "Your snoring is keeping me up at night."

But even with all the difficulties of pregnancy, entering a new chapter of motherhood is something that Tisdale truly treasures.

"It's hard work. It truly is," she told E! News in May 2022. "But it's also the most rewarding because it's amazing to have this little human being in our lives. I can't remember what life was like before."

Luckily for Tisdale, she's got a fantastic support system, including longtime pal Austin Butler, who recently talked about how much he loves being part of Tisdale's family life.

"I love being the fun uncle," Butler told E! News in June. "I play with the toys and whatnot, and then I can go home at the end of the day."

He added, "I feel so honored to be a part of her life and to get to know her children."