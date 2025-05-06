Met Gala

Ayo Edebiri's Met Gala look was inspired by her dad

The star of "The Bear" said her outfit was inspired by her father, "one of the dandiest men I know"

By Asher Klein

Emmy winner and Boston native Ayo Edebiri walked the floral carpet at Monday's Met Gala in an outfit that was a gesture to back home.

Less than a month after having a day named for her by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, the Dorchester native wore a suit-meets-dress for the biggest night in fashion. The leather jacket and white button-down draped into evening wear as it traveled down the outfit.

The theme of the night was Black dandyism, and Edebiri was on the gala's host committee along with other celebrities noted for their taste.

Ayo Edebiri attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Edebiri said her outfit was inspired by her father, "one of the dandiest men I know — always has on a real good fit."

The star of "The Bear" has talked about her father, who spent years as an Uber drive in Boston, including on a recent episode of the Netflix talk show, "Everybody's Live With John Mulaney." She recounted the time he gave actress Leslie Jones a ride while she was filming "Ghostbusters" in the city.

“She took a selfie with him and then I posted on Instagram, and I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’ And she was like, ‘Be nice to your father!’” The Boston Globe reported.

TV star and Boston native Ayo Edebiri received a warm welcome from her alma mater Thursday.

