Bad Bunny delivers Christmas gifts to thousands of children in Puerto Rico

On Saturday, the Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, through his Good Bunny Foundation, donated sports equipment, painting supplies, and instruments to thousands of children and young adults in Puerto Rico, as part of their Christmas celebrations.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of the foundation's philanthropic efforts. The "Bonita Tradition" packed the island convention center with children and their families to welcome Bad Bunny.

Some families queued up overnight to secure a chance to see the artist. The official Instagram account of the Good Bunny Foundation shared a sneak peek of the exterior of the Convention Center in Puerto Rico.

The singer distributed musical instruments like keyboards, guitars, and timbales. Children also received boxing gloves, balls and bats, and art lovers were presented with drawing pads, canvases and paintbrushes.

Bad Bunny was photographed hugging children with special needs first on his foundation's Instagram account.

A young man named Kevin Canales, who has a special disability, couldn't wait for his turn to have a one-on-one with his favorite singer.

"I was crazy to meet him in person," Canales told EFE after receiving a piano from the famous artist.

"I am his biggest fan. I took a piano and my sister too, and the girl a basket," the young man explained about the details they obtained in the activity.

The young fan came to the capital with his mother, María Rosado, and his 11-year-old niece, Ordianis Torres, to attend the event.

"It brings us great joy to once again celebrate and deliver gifts to support the dreams of our children and youth," said José 'Che Juan' Torres, Director of the Good Bunny Foundation, in a press release.

"Furthermore, we are thrilled to be part of this event and create opportunities for families to come together and experience moments of joy," he stated. "Our goal is to preserve the essence of Puerto Rican Christmas culture and traditions, which are truly unique and beautiful."

Other Puerto Rican artists that accompanied Bad Bunny at the event were Arcángel and Dei V.