Barbie announces new doll for “Dia De Muertos” Collection

Mexico's Dia de Muertos celebrations start on Oct. 31, the time of year when families remember their dead relatives with offerings of traditional foods, parades and nightly visits to cemeteries.

It is a beautiful and colorful holiday for Mexicans, and in recent years the holiday has entered the mainstream with movies like Disney's Coco and the Book of Life depicting Mexican traditions.

Barbie celebrates the time-honored tradition of #DiaDeMuertos with a new collectible doll honoring the symbols and rituals of the holiday. https://t.co/xHEXkYiPJa pic.twitter.com/FvKA0OCIBz — Barbie (@Barbie) September 2, 2020

Mattel, the maker of Barbie, launched the first version of Barbie Catrina last year. The 2019 Catrina wore a black dress floral dress, a head piece and traditional calavera makeup.

Barbie vuelve a lanzar una edición especial por el Día de los Muertos. Las dos bellas, pero la catrina del año pasado (la de negro) me gusta más que la de este año. ¿Ustedes qué dicen? pic.twitter.com/UsA1iZ23wA — La Editora Glam (@LaEditoraGlam) September 3, 2020

The new Barbie Catrina is more festive and dressed up than the first version of the doll.

She has a blush colored lace dress which opens up to reveal a second layer embroidered with floral and skeleton accents. She is wearing a crown of skeleton hands holding roses and marigolds.

This year's doll was designed by Mexican American designer Javier Meabe and draws inspirations from his upbringing and family traditions.

"As a Mexican American designer, it was important to me to use my creative voice to design a doll that celebrates the bright colors and vivid textures of my culture, as well as have the traditions I grew up with represented and celebrated in Barbie," Maebe said in a statement from Mattel.

Despite entrusting the doll's design to a Mexican American designer, there is some backlash online debating whether the Barbie Catrina collection is watering down a sacred holiday and 3,000 year old tradition. Some are accusing Barbie of cultural appropriation.

While there isn't a restock date the details and photos of the doll are available on the company's website.