Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy denied sexual misconduct allegations published by Business Insider on Thursday, accusing the outlet of targeting him for a "hit piece."

Two women, who went by pseudonyms for fear of retaliation, accused Portnoy of turning sexual experiences violent and humiliating, according to Business Insider. Both women allege in the report that the incidents happened at Portnoy’s Nantucket home in the summer of 2020.

Portnoy posted two videos to Twitter on Thursday defending himself and denying the allegations. He also alleged that the reporter, Julia Black, sought out a predetermined narrative, “like the story was already written.”

In a statement to NBC News, Business Insider defended reporter Julia Black and said it stands by its reporting. “Around mid-April, our reporter spoke with a woman about what she described as a frightening sexual encounter with Portnoy,” Insider said.

