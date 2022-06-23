Beanie Feldstein Engaged to Girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts

This Funny Girl will soon be a Married Girl!

Beanie Feldstein is officially engaged to her longtime partner Bonnie Chance Roberts. The "Booksmart" star, 28, announced the exciting news in a heartwarming Instagram post on June 23 that featured a collection of photos alongside the caption, "i do, bon."

In one image, a shocked Feldstein can be seen wearing a pastel pink gingham dress during the milestone moment--which took place in a backyard decorated with roses, photos and mason jars filled with fairy lights.

In a follow-up photo, Beanie, real name Elizabeth Feldstein, can be seen down on her knees and holding a hand to her chest as she excitedly laughs after the proposal. Roberts can be seen smiling next to her.

Other snapshots from the evening see Feldstein and Roberts sharing a sweet hug while surrounded by friends--including the actress' "Booksmart" co-stars Molly Gordon and Kaitlyn Dever--as well as a family photo with brother Jonah Hill.

After sharing her post, Feldstein and Roberts' close friends and family all took to its comment section to congratulate the couple.

Among those sharing their well-wishes were Ali Wong, Maude Apatow, Ashley Benson, Jameela Jamil, Katie Couric and more.

Justin Long commented, "BEAN!!! I'm still processing your bat mitzvah! Haha. Big big squeeze, sweet Beanie."

While Uzo Aduba added, "Aaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!! Congratulations, mama!!!"

And, perhaps most importantly, Feldstein's mom Sharon Feldstein wrote, "HAVE TO MANY WORDS BUT I WILL SAY ECSTATIC! We get Bon lol."

Feldstein also re-posted her photo set on her Instagram Story and penned a thoughtful note to her new fiance. "@bonnie_chance you make me happier than i knew was possible," she wrote. "I love you." The actress also set the images to the tune of Abba's 1975 hit "I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do."

On her own Instagram Story, Roberts shared Feldstein's post and included The Beatles' 1964 single "She Loves You."

Feldstein and Roberts first met while on set of the 2019 film "How to Build a Girl." The couple made their romance red carpet official by attending the premiere of "Cats" together that December.

In an April interview with Vogue, Feldstein called Roberts "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

She added, "When something comes into your life and shifts the tectonic plates in such a crazy, incredible way--there's no question for me that I wasn't going to be open about it."