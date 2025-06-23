Originally appeared on E! Online

A former reality star is facing legal trouble.

A woman in Australia — who 7News reports featured on the reality show Beauty and the Geek — has been accused of killing her partner, police confirmed.

The 34-year-old — whose identity has remained sealed due to a suppression order — was arrested on June 19 after police found the man’s body at a property in Port Lincoln, South Australia, according to a release shared by local police, after law enforcement responded to reports of a small fire.

“I don’t have any advice in relation to how long the man has been deceased,” South Australia Police State Operations Service Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott said during a press conference. “That will form part of our investigation. I’m not going to comment on the injuries of the deceased.”

“I can reassure members of the community,” he said, “that this is not a random incident. We believe that, as I said before, the 34-year-old female and the deceased male are known to each other and in a relationship.”

Police said the location is a complex scene and that the reported fire was linked to the man’s death, though the investigation was still in “very early stages” and there are “a number of things” police are still determining. Additionally, a court order has been placed over the details of the case.

Additionally, police confirmed in their statement that detectives from Major Crime Investigation Branch as well as officers from the Forensic Response Section flew to the scene and were assisting local police with the investigation.

At the time of the June 19 press conference, the families of the accused and the victim had not yet been informed of the incident, which is why the suppression order had been put in place.

The accused was arrested at the scene, per 7News, and taken to a local hospital where she was charged with murder. The reality TV alum, whose series saw self-identified nerds live in a mansion with traditionally attractive women, appeared in court via telephone June 20 and has remained in custody after being refused bail, per police.

Neighbors of the couple expressed their surprise over the incident, describing the woman to 7News as “really nice, very pleasant, polite.”

E! News has reached out to police for comment but has not yet heard back.

