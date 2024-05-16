Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wear wedding rings amid breakup rumors

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting loud with their love.

The Oscar winner and "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer were seen out and about separately May 16, and both appeared to be wearing their wedding rings amid rumors they could be splitting up.

Affleck was spotted on a solo morning drive in Los Angeles, and the 51-year-old had his left hand hanging out of the window, giving a clear view of his ring finger.

As for Lopez, the 54-year-old was sporting her ring as she arrived in an L.A. dance studio, looking ready for some choreography action in dark blue sweatpants and a cropped blue sweater top.

The pair haven't been publicly seen together since March 30 during an outing in New York. Lopez further raised eyebrows when she liked a March 19 Instagram post about healthy relationships, which read in part, "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves."

It was a courtside date night for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple stepped out together on Mar. 16 to attend the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game, but they weren't alone.

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the rumors but hasn't heard back.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

Earlier this month, the "Let's Get Loud" artist went solo at the 2024 Met Gala, where she donned a glittery Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown. She served as one of the co-chairs for the annual gala, while Affleck was otherwise engaged filming "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles, his rep confirmed to E! News.

The couple has had some ups and downs over the years, breaking up in 2003 before reconnecting 20 years later. As for what led to their breakup in the early aughts, Affleck recently explained that the constant scrutiny put a strain on their relationship. Yet, he's learned to adjust to for this new chapter in their love story.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'" he said in the singer's 2024 documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told." "And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."

The couple will soon be marking their second wedding anniversary after tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, which was followed by a massive wedding in Georgia in August.