Ben Affleck channels his inner J. Lo in new Dunkin' commercial: ‘This is me now'

Ben Affleck still runs on Dunkin’.

The “Good Will Hunting” star appeared in a new ad for the coffee chain that premiered on Sunday, Feb. 4, during the Grammy Awards.

The spot poked fun at a controversy Affleck was at the center of during the 2023 Grammy Awards. He went viral on social media after he was spotted in the crowd looking unenthused while he sat next to his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

While she joked that it was actually his “happy face,” fans said that the actor looked like he would have rather been at his happy place — Dunkin’.

At the beginning of the new ad, Affleck appears to be watching a news report with the headline, “The Boredest Man in the World,” accompanying a photo of him and Lopez at the 2023 Grammys.

“Keep laughing,” he says, putting on a dramatic Boston accent. “He’s bored? No, studying. Always watching. I could do that. How hard can it be?”

The ad cuts to a clip of Affleck talking to someone on the phone, explaining a “crazy dream” that he had about starting a music career.

“I had come up with some beats and then you were like, ‘Maybe you should put that on a record,’” he says. “I even had like a persona, like J.Lo or like B.Lo. That’s the bad version, obviously.”

After Affleck is rejected on the call, he takes matters into his own hands to prove himself as a performer.

In another scene, he presents a physical CD to a music producer in the studio, who appears confused by the outdated object.

“These are the beats right here,” Affleck says. “Big time music expert, you don’t know where the music comes from?”

After taking a turn in the recording booth and presenting some outfit over-the-top looks for his new persona, he enlists the help of fellow Dunkin’ enthusiast Charli D’Amelio for some guidance on dance moves and asks the ultimate question, “Who is TikTok?”

Ben Affleck turned to Charli D'Amelio for some much-needed advice about dance moves and social media.

(Dunkin')

By the end of the commercial, Affleck seems prepared for his next stage of his career. He narrates his hero’s journey in a voiceover while he places a gold chain around his neck, adorned with a large charm fitting for a Dunkin’ lover — a chocolate frosted doughnut with rainbow sprinkles.

“They tell you you’re no good,” he says. “You’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a pop star? Underestimate Boston at your peril.”

"This is me now," he says in closing, a reference to his wife's upcoming album and film.

Dunkin' teased the collaboration earlier in the day on Instagram.

The brand shared a photo of Affleck's spot on the seating chart, which included the iconic photo of his reaction at the 2023 Grammys. Placed in front of the sign was an iced coffee along with a note from Dunkin’ fixed to the board, which read, “Hang in there bestie!”

“Ben at last year’s Grammys is my Roman Empire,” the post's caption read.

This commercial marks the latest collaboration between Affleck and his beloved Dunkin’.

In September 2023, the actor teamed up with the coffee chain and Ice Spice for an ad that aired during the MTV Video Music Awards. In the short spot, the duo brainstormed ideas for a new drink name, vetoing Affleck’s suggestion of “Vanilla Ice Spice” before ultimately landing on Ice Spice Munchkins Drink.

Affleck appeared in several other ads for Dunkin’ in 2023, including a short spot in April where he was mistaken for his longtime friend and collaborator, Matt Damon.

He also appeared in Super Bowl commercial alongside his wife where he served as a drive-thru worker at a Dunkin’ location in his home state of Massachusetts.

