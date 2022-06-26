BET Awards 2022 Winners: See Complete List

The 2022 BET Awards are officially here!

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the star-studded award ceremony aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26 and featured phenomenal performances from Lil Wayne, Lizzo, Giveon, Chance The Rapper, Chle and more.

Throughout the unforgettable evening, each of the show's award categories--which honor the best and brightest in film, music, television and athletics--will be presented by a collection of stars including Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Mone, Keke Palmer, Ne-Yo and Tamar Braxton.

In the lead up to the awards show, Doja Cat was the most-nominated person of the night with six nominations. The "Kiss Me More" singer who was followed closely behind by Ari Lennox and Drake, who each received four nods.

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Forest Whitaker are the only two actors on the night to be nominated for multiple roles in their respective categories.

Zendaya was nominated for Best Actress for her performance as Rue Bennet in the hit HBO show "Euphoria" as well as Michelle Jones-Watson Marvel's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," while Whitaker was up for Best Actor for his role on the series Godfather of Harlem and the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect."

See the full list of the winners and nominees below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chle

Doja Cat

H.E.R

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Givon

Lucky Daye

Winner: The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

WINNER: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Chle X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby &Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph &Key Glock

Best Collaboration

WINNER: "Essence" by Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber &Tems

"Every Chance I Get" by DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby &Lil Durk

"Family Ties" by Baby Keem &Kendrick Lamar

"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat Feat. Sza

"Way 2 Sexy" by Drake Feat. Future &Young Thug

"Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" by Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video Of The Year

"Family Ties" by Baby Keem &Kendrick Lamar

'Have Mercy" by Chle

"Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat Feat. Sza

"Pressure" by Ari Lennox

WINNER: "Smokin Out The Window" by Bruno Mars, Anderson .paak, Silk Sonic

"Way 2 Sexy" by Drake Feat. Future &Young Thug

Video Director Of The Year

WINNER: Anderson .Paak (a.k.a. Director .Paak)

Benny Boom

Beyonce & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher

WINNER: Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album Of The Year

WINNER: An Evening With Silk Sonic by Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic

"Back Of My Mind" by H.E.R

"Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator

"Certified Lover Boy" by Drake

"Donda" by Kanye West

"Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe" by Jazmine Sullivan

"Planet Her" by Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/inspirational Award

"All In Your Hands" by Marvin Sapp

"Come To Life" by Kanye West

"Grace" by Kelly Price

"Hallelujah" by Fred Hammond

"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" by H.E.R. &Tauren Wells

"Jireh" by Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

WINNER: "We Win" by Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

"Best Of Me (Originals)" by Alicia Keys

WINNER: "Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige

"Have Mercy" by Chle

Pressure by Ari Lennox

"Roster" by Jazmine Sullivan

"Unloyal" by Summer Walker &Ari Lennox

"Woman" by Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League Djz (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

WINNER: Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

"Candyman"

WINNER: "King Richard"

"Respect"

"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

"Summer Of Soul"

"The Harder They Fall"

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes, "Bel Air"

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Damson Idris, "Snowfall"

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy Of Macbeth"

Forest Whitaker, "Respect" & "Godfather Of Harlem"

Jabari Banks, "Bel Air"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

WINNER: Will Smith, "King Richard"

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, "King Richard"

Coco Jones, "Bel Air"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Mary J. Blige, "Power Book II: Ghost"

Queen Latifah, "The Equalizer"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Regina King, "The Harder They Fall"

WINNER: Zendaya, "Euphoria" & "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

WINNER: Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Sportswoman Of The Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

WINNER: Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha'carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

Lebron James

WINNER: Stephen Curry