Bethany Joy Lenz remembers ‘One Tree Hill' costar Paul Teal

The "One Tree Hill" cast is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Paul Teal, who played movie star Josh in season seven of the WB series, died Nov. 15 after a health battle, his partner Emilia Torello confirmed on Instagram Nov. 17. He was 35.

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024,” Torello wrote in her social media post. “Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”

She continued that amid her grief, she will honor his memory.

“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day,” Torello added. “The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

Bethany Joy Lenz — who starred with Teal alongside Sophia Bush, James Lafferty, Jana Kramer and more in the drama — also expressed her sympathies toward his passing on social media.

"My heart is heavy,” Lenz wrote in a Nov. 17 Instagram post. “Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.”

The 43-year-old, who noted how she first met Teal while putting on a stage production of "The Notebook" in 2006, reflected on working with the actor, even directing him in a 2010 episode of "One Tree Hill."

“He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage,” she explained. “Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of 'One Tree Hill' where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh — the sleazy movie star.”

Lenz emphasized, “With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part.”

During his career, Teal completed a seven-episode run on "One Tree Hill," where his character dated Kramer's character Alex before coming out as gay.

He also appeared in Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas’ 2022 film "Deep Water," two episodes of "Outer Banks" in 2021 and nabbed many other smaller roles.

“Paul, your time here was like a summer romance for all of us who knew you, especially if only for a season,” Lenz — who also expressed regret for not staying in touch with the actor — added in her post, “Bursting, exciting, deeply moving, and unforgettable.”