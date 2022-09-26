Bette Midler Just Revealed We've Been Quoting ‘Hocus Pocus' Incorrectly for Nearly 30 Years

This "Hocus Pocus" revelation will have you saying, "Damn, damn, damn! Double damn."

In honor of the "Hocus Pocus 2" upcoming Sept. 30 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays the leader of the wicked Sanderson Sisters, looked back on one of her more famous lines. "Hello sailors," Midler wrote on Instagram Sept. 23, referencing her greeting during her iconic "I Put a Spell on You" performance. "My name's Winifred, what's yours?"

However, the nostalgic look back has since blown the minds of devoted "Hocus Pocus" fans, who were shocked to learn that they have not remembered the scene correctly. "Hello SAILORS?!," one fan commented. "Are you telling me it's not hello SALEM?!" Another fan weighed in, "I always thought you were saying 'hello, Salem,'" while a third wrote, "I was today years old when I learned she says 'Sailors' instead of 'Salem.'"

We'd be lying if we said we knew she said "Sailor" this whole time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And we're not the only ones, as Freeform's official lyric video for the "I Put A Spell On You" number quotes Winifred as saying, "Hello, Salem! My name's Winifred, what's yours?"

Oh Look, 25 Glorious Secrets About "Hocus Pocus" Revealed

While we ruminate on this news, we begin the countdown to "Hocus Pocus 2," which reunites Midler with her on-screen sisters Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Sarah, and Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary. Here's hoping the new movie will give us a new batch of lines to misquote for practically three decades.

As for what you can expect from the sequel? Disney+ offered up the following description: "It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."

In addition to Midler, SJP and Najimy, "Hocus Pocus 2" stars Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson. Doug Jones is also reprising his role of zombie Billy Butcherson.

Hocus Pocus 2 premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+.

Bette Midler talks about reuniting with her "Hocus Pocus" co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.