Betty White Reveals How She Plans to Spend Her 99th Birthday in Quarantine

The "Golden Girls" star has a positive attitude about turning 99

Betty White speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images

Betty White is getting ready to celebrate her birthday!

The legendary actor and comedian will turn 99 on Jan. 17, and it sounds like she will be having a relaxing, low-key day.

"You probably didn't ask, but I’ll tell you anyway," White told "Entertainment Tonight." "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting ‘The Pet Set’ re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."

First released in 1971, “Betty White’s Pet Set” featured appearances by celebrities and their pets, from cats and dogs to more exotic animals like elephants, seals, tigers and zebras. The weekly program included guests such as Carol Burnett, Doris Day, Mary Tyler Moore and many others. The show is set to be re-released digitally and on DVD on Feb. 23, just in time for its 50th anniversary.

White is known for her love of animals, and it sounds like she’s had the chance to enjoy nature while in quarantine.

"Betty has (a) beautiful backyard with a number of wild animals visiting," a rep for White told TODAY in an email in May. "Two ducks always come by to say hello. They waddle up to her glass door and look in."

The rep added that White is taking COVID-19 and social distancing very seriously, saying that "no one permitted in (her home) except those who must.”

Her publicist also said in May that White was doing well and keeping busy during quarantine, and it sounds like that’s still the case today.

"The animal community is watching over her," her rep said. "The virus is afraid of Betty!"

While White is keeping busy during the pandemic, she told People recently that she is looking forward to “visiting with close friends and bringing food to my animal friends” once it’s safe to do so.

She also reflected on the one thing keeping her going during these difficult times.

"A sense of humor," she told People. "Don't take yourself too seriously. You can lie to others — not that I would — but you cannot lie to yourself."

As for turning 99, the “Golden Girls” star said age is truly just a number.

"I am blessed with good health," she said, "so turning 99 is no different than turning 98.

