Betty White Through the Years in Pictures

Beloved television actor and household name Betty White entertained from the small screen for over eight decades, first as the star of "Life With Elizabeth" in 1952 before playing Sue Ann Nivens in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and Rose Nylund in "Golden Girls."

Her popularity endured well into her golden years, thanks to, in part, a 2010 Snickers commercial that showcased her saucy charm.

Born on Jan. 17, 1922, White had once said she stopped lying about her age in youth-obsessed Hollywood because she didn't "want to have to do the math." She was married three times, with her third marriage to fellow actor and game show host Allen Ludden from 1963 until his death in 1981.