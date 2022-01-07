Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Is All Grown Up in New Birthday Photo

Prepare to feel old.

It's hard to believe that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is already 10. But in honor of the Jan. 7 celebration, Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, took to social media to share a rare photo of her granddaughter looking all grown up.

"My beautiful, talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!" she wrote on Instagram. "God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin. I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does. She came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond."

Tina continued, "She reminds me that 'Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.' Blue gives the best advice like a grown person. I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!"

She went on to describe Blue as "one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well!"

"God Blessed me the day you were born!" Tina concluded. "My Sweet Beautiful Baby Blue. Happy Birthday."

The post immediately received love from the family's friends and fans, including Gabrielle Union, Vivica A. Fox and Mj Rodriguez.

"No way she's that tall now!!" Yvette Nicole Brown wrote in the comments section. Nicole Ari Parker added, "Happy 10th Birthday Beautiful Blue."

While her birthday celebrations remain top secret for now, the past 12 months have been very special for Blue Ivy. From helping induct dad into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to starring in mom's Ivy Park x Adidas campaign videos, life is pretty sweet for this 10 year old.

Blue Ivy Carter already has quite the glam and successful life, and she is only 10 years old! Access Hollywood is taking a look back at seven of her top achievements, from winning major awards to lending her voice to audio book and more!