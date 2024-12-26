Beyoncé changes song lyric for daughter Blue Ivy during halftime show performance

Beyoncé paid homage to her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, in the sweetest way during a recent performance.

While headlining the halftime show at the Christmas Day matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, Beyoncé surprised the crowd when she brought her daughter on the field for “Texas Hold ‘Em."

When she got to the pre-chorus, Beyoncé changed one of the lyrics to reference Blue.

Instead of saying, "Then spin me in the middle, boy, I can’t read your mind," she swapped out "boy" for Blue.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

While singing, Beyoncé held her daughter by the arm and swung her around do-si-do style. Once they unlinked their arms, the pair went back to line dancing on the field.

Beyoncé's performance at the Houston, Texas, game was dubbed the “Beyoncé Bowl” by some fans as it marked the first time she sang hits from "Cowboy Carter" in front of a live audience.

Along with “Texas Hold ‘Em," Beyoncé sang "16 Carriages," "Blackbird," "American Requiem," "Ya Ya," "Jolene" and more.

The "Break My Soul" singer also performed with special guests Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy.

According to Netflix, she also invited “close to 200 members” of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band for the performance as well.

On X, fans praised the performance, which will soon be available as a standalone special on Netflix.

"When Beyoncé enters her cowboy era, the world just has to bow down," one fan said.

Another wrote, "That performance was absolutely iconic, Beyoncé truly brings the cowboy spirit to life with her legendary stage presence, the visuals and the outfit are on point — she’s redefining what it means to be a country icon."

A third added, "Beyonce makes 95% of the industry look mediocre when it comes to performances and stage presence, this is INSANE man #BeyonceBowl."

This is not the first time Beyoncé has danced alongside Blue Ivy on stage. While performing during her "Renaissance World Tour," Beyoncé would sometimes bring Blue Ivy on stage to dance alongside her for a number of songs.

In 2022, Blue Ivy also joined her mom during her performance of “Be Alive” at the Oscars.

