Beyoncé Celebrates Her Fans In Her First Ever TikTok

Beyoncé is entering her TikTok era.

On July 14, the "Formation" singer shared her first video on the social media platform, dedicating the post to all of the fans who created videos to her new single, "Break My Soul." The TikTok features a compilation of Black and LGBTQ content creators who danced, sang or made skits to the new track.

In one part of the clip, a fan vogued in their hotel room, while another part of the video showed someone dancing in the streets while holding a rainbow-colored fan. The video also featured an appearance from Cardi B, who screamed Beyonce's lyrics, "In case you forgot how we act outside."

"Seeing y'all release the wiggle made me so happy!" the "Lemonade" singer captioned the post. "Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B."

And for Beyoncé, including the skills of her Beyhive means everything, seeing as how important her fanbase is to her. As she shared on Instagram last month, she hopes her fans "find joy in this music" and are inspired "to release the wiggle. And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Fans quickly swarmed to the comment section of Beyoncé's post, including one social media user who wrote, "Can't believe I'm witnessing Beyoncé's TikTok era."

Another person commented, "imagine waking up and realize your featured on the official Beyoncé page!" while a third TikToker wrote, "MY WIG IS ORBITING SATURN! BEYONCÉ YOU HAVE DONE IT AGAIN! SENT ME INTO CARDIAC ARREST ON THIS FLIGHT. LOVE YOU QUEEN."