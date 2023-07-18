Gillette Stadium

‘Listen' up, Beyoncé fans: Train tickets for Gillette show sell out in minutes

Tickets to Gillette Stadium for Beyonce's Boston tour date went on sale Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

By Sophia Pargas

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Talk about a "Countdown!"

Commuter train tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour at Gillette Stadium became available Tuesday at 11 a.m. and were sold out within 9 minutes. Just like Taylor Swift's speedy MBTA train sale, concertgoers were in for yet another battle for tickets.

With limited trains to the 68,000-person capacity venue, the $20 round-trip tickets are a highly sought-after way to avoid expensive rides or extensive traffic for the Aug. 1 concert.

As regular commuter rail tickets are not valid for special event trains, the pre-sale proved to be almost as chaotic as securing the concert tickets themselves.

Destinations for the Gillette Stadium concerts can be found on the MBTA website, and tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app.

