Nominees for the People's Choice Country Awards 2024 have been revealed, and country music fans can now vote for their favorite artists, tracks and albums.

On Aug. 14, TODAY exclusively shared nominees in two of the leading categories: the people’s artist of 2024 and the song of 2024.

Fans can head over to www.votepcca.com to start casting their votes. Voting is open through Friday, Aug. 23, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The People’s Choice Country Awards will air live on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The event will be hosted by five-time Grammy-winner Shania Twain. E! will also be live from the red carpet before the show at 6 p.m. ET.

This year, the People’s Choice Country Awards will feature some exciting new categories, such as best female song, male song, group/duo song, cover song, new artist song and storyteller song.

Read on for a list of People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 nominees.

People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 nominees

People’s artist of 2024

Beyoncé

Jelly Roll

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Female artist of 2024

Beyoncé

Carly Pearce

Dolly Parton

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Male artist of 2024

Bailey Zimmerman

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Group/duo of 2024

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Ole 60

The Red Clay Strays

The War And Treaty

Tigirlily Gold

Zac Brown Band

Song of 2024

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey (Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook)

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” — Dasha (Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman)

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak)

“I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan)

“Miles On It” — Marshmello & Kane Brown (Songwriters: CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Earwulf, Jake Torrey, Kane Brown, Marshmello, Nick Gale, Riley McDonough)

“Pink Skies” — Zach Bryan (Songwriter: Zach Bryan)

“Texas Hold ‘Em” — Beyoncé (Songwriters: Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, Raphael Saadiq)

“Wild Ones” — Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Feli Ferraro, Gregory Aldae Hein, Jason Deford, Jeff Gitelman, Jessie Murph)

New artist of 2024

Chase Matthew

Chayce Beckham

Dasha

Koe Wetzel

Nate Smith

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Warren Zeiders

Social country star of 2024

Bailey Zimmerman

Beyoncé

Dolly Parton

Jelly Roll

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Reba McEntire

