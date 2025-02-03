Beyoncé wins best country album at Grammys, presented by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift presented the award for best country album at the 2025 Grammys to Beyoncé for her groundbreaking “Cowboy Carter."

“I really was not expecting this. Wow,” she started her speech. “Genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists ... I'm still in shock. Thank you so much for this honor."

Leading nominee Beyoncé won her first award of the day for her song featuring Miley Cyrus, “II Most Wanted.” It took home the country duo/group performance during the Grammy’s Premiere Ceremony. It marked Beyoncé’s first win in a country category.

Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. She's also been the most decorated artist, entering the evening with 32 trophies across her career.

The first televised award of the 2025 Grammy Awards went to Doechii for best rap album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal."

The tears were immediate. “This category was introduced in 1989. Two women have won, Lauryn Hill —" she said, correcting herself. "Three women have won. Lauryn Hill, Cardi B and Doechii.”

It was Doechii's first Grammy. Her heartfelt speech came after the show opened with several references to the Los Angeles-area wildfires that have devastated the city but put the spotlight on the city's resiliency. The Grammys kicked off Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in high spirits, drawing attention to first responders and the resilience of the music community.

Host Trevor Noah's opening speech was dedicated to those affected by the fires, promising a show that not only celebrates them, but one that also celebrates "the city that brought us so much of that music.” The Grammys have also allotted ad time to be used by local businesses affected by the fires.

On a stage set up to look like the mountains of Los Angeles, the LA born-and-raised Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas performed her hit “Birds of a Feather.” It was one of a number of ways the show seeks to salute the city. “We love you LA,” she told the crowd at the end of the set.

The show kicked off with a powerful opening performance of Randy Newman's “I Love L.A.” by Dawes — whose members were directly affected by the Eaton fire — backed by John Legend, Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent.

Later, Sabrina Carpenter launched into a medley of her biggest singles of the last year — a jazzy rendition of “Espresso” into “Please, Please, Please,” with a brief “Espresso” reprise. The jokes were many and released right out of the gate. She attempted to stand in the spotlight as it missed her; a stage riser “accidentally” lowered her out of view. Then she did a quick costume change, into a kind of conservative burlesque and the songs took their original shape.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith led the crowd in a short singalong of their hit “Under the Bridge,” reminding the crowd to “support their friends and neighbors as they rebuild their lives,” said Kiedis. Then they presented the best pop vocal album award to Carpenter for “Short n' Sweet.”

“I really wasn’t expecting this,” she said. “This is, woo, my first Grammy so I’m going to cry.” (She’s now won two, but the earlier award was handed out a pre-telecast ceremony that many artists don’t attend.)