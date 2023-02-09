It looks like Bill Gates is opening the windows to love again.

The Microsoft co-founder is dating Paula Hurd—the widow of late Oracle Corporation CEO Mark Hurd—nearly two years after his divorce from Melinda French Gates, according to multiple outlets.

News of the romance comes after the couple was spotted at the Australian Open in January, where they were photographed sitting next to each other during the Men's Singles Final. At the time, Bill, 67, was clad in a casual green sweater over a collared shirt, while Paula, 60, donned a black ensemble paired with a glitzy gold chain.

Though it's unclear exactly when their relationship started, the two were also seen catching a WTA Semi-Final game together at Indian Wells, Calif., back in March 2022.

A source told People that their romance has been "widely known" by their inner circle for some time, though Paula "hasn't met his kids yet."

Bill shares three children—daughters Jennifer, 26, Phoebe, 20, and son Rory, 23—with ex Melinda, who he was married to for 27 years before their split in 2021.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the former couple, who also co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in a statement at the time. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives."

Last May, Bill reflected on his marriage and subsequent separation from the philanthropist.

"Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition," the tech billionaire told The Sunday Times. "Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce. But from my point of view, it was a great marriage. I wouldn't have changed it. You know, I wouldn't choose to marry someone else."

On the other hand, Paula was married to her late husband for nearly 30 years before his death in October 2019. The two share daughters Kathryn and Kelly.

E! News reached out to Bill's rep for comment but did not hear back.