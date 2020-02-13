Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish’s Bond Theme Song Is Here: Listen to ‘No Time to Die’

Eilish is the youngest performer to tackle a Bond theme

By Corinne Heller

You will be shaken, not stirred, by Billie Eilish's theme song for the new James Bond film "No Time to Die."

In January, it was announced that the now-Grammy-winning 18-year-old singer will record the title track for the upcoming 25th film in the hit spy series and co-write it with her brother and music partner, Finneas O'Connell. Their song "No Time to Die" was released on Thursday.

At the 2020 Grammys in January, she told E! News' Ryan Seacrest that the song was finished.

Eilish is the youngest performer to tackle a Bond theme. She follows in the footsteps of artists such as Duran DuranTina TurnerSheryl CrowMadonnaChris CornellJack White and Alicia KeysAdele and Sam Smith. The latter two singers won Oscars for their theme songs for the most recent James Bond films, "Skyfall" and "Spectre."

Listen to Billie Eilish's theme song for "No Time to Die":

Fans are already raving over the beautiful song, which the star will perform for the first time on Feb. 18 at the BRITs. Plus, she'll be accompanied by big brother FinneasHans Zimmer and Johnny Marr.

The film, Daniel Craig's last Bond movie, is set for release on April 10.

