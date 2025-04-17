Bobby Brown says Britney Spears ‘butchered' cover of ‘My Prerogative'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Bobby Brown didn't need permission to make his own decisions, but it seems he regrets this one.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Two decades after Britney Spears released her cover of his 1988 song "My Prerogative" with the help of his co-writer Teddy Riley in 2004, the Grammy winner shared his thoughts on the track.

"Britney Spears butchered 'My Prerogative,'" Brown told Shannon Sharpe on the April 16 episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast. "Teddy Riley produced it, but that was a butchering. I couldn't take it."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"I cleared it only because it was Britney Spears," he continued, adding that he felt secure in the decision since Riley was a major part of the OG version.

E! News has reached out to Spears' team for comment and has not heard back.

But for the New Edition member, it appears that there aren't any covers of his songs that have impressed him yet. As he bluntly put it, "I don't think they really did justice to any of the samples that they have done to my songs."

READ: Why Jessica Simpson Says She “Was Never Going to Win” Amid Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera’s Careers

The "Can You Stand the Rain" singer admitted that he's become more cautious with clearing his songs since then.

"I gotta hear it because you don't know what these kids will say these days," he said of his process moving forward. "These kids say some s--- that you don't want your song associated with it."

As for how Brown came up with his own musical style?

"I was fearless," he recalled. "I had nobody to look at in competition with… All I was trying to do was be the best artist I could be."

He revealed that he looked at Michael Jackson, Prince, Rick James and Stevie Wonder and "tried to be what all of them were not. That became Bobby Brown."

Brown — who married Alicia Etheredge in 2012, five years after his divorce from Whitney Houston was finalized — has proven he learned quite a bit since he developed his own persona over 40 years ago. In fact, he previously revealed his secret to his long-term success.

"Keep giving good music," Brown told Billboard in 2018. "It's not a business anymore. It's about who does the best music, so I like to go in the studio and make the best music I can possibly make. And if it's not good enough, then I won't put it out."

Jon M. Chu is weighing on those Britney Spears biopic casting rumors. Millie Bobby Brown is one of several Hollywood actresses who have expressed interest in playing the pop icon.