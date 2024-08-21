Boston

‘The Queen of Versailles' musical in Boston abruptly cancels performance

The musical is playing now through Aug. 25 at The Emerson Colonial Theatre

By Anthony Vega

Photo by Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Broadway-bound musical "The Queen of Versailles," currently charming audiences in Boston, abruptly canceled a performance Tuesday night.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight's performance of The Queen of Versailles (Tues., Aug. 20 at 7:30pm) has been cancelled," the Emerson Colonial Theatre wrote on its Facebook page.

The company didn't specify what prompted the cancellation.

Patrons are able to exchange their tickets for another show, according to the theater.

"If we do not hear from you by Friday, August 23 at 5pm, refunds for your ticket purchase will be processed to the original method of payment," wrote the theater. "We deeply apologize for any disappointment or inconvenience this has caused."

"The Queen of Versailles" is playing now through Sunday at The Emerson Colonial Theatre.

