Boston's Ayo Edebiri wins Golden Globe: What she said, how the city celebrated

Boston native Ayo Edebiri took home her first Golden Globe Sunday night for her leading performance in Hulu's “The Bear,” and her acceptance speech won her even more fans.

In comments that quickly went viral, the Boston Latin alumna from Dorchester thanked the assistants of her agents and managers.

“To the people who answer my emails, you’re the real ones,” she said.

Then Edebri offered a much more general thank you: “Yeah, I’m really, really grateful. If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry, unless you were mean or something.”

The actress signed off with, “Okay, Bye. Thank you.”

Watch the speech here:

"The Bear," a show about a group of cooks in Chicago, won two other awards: best comedy series and, to complement Edebiri's Globe, best leading actor in a comedy series for Jeremy Allen White, his second win in a row.

Edebiri isn't shy about talking about her Boston roots — she recently joked about it on the movie reviewing website Letterboxd, saying she was a dialect coach on "The Departed," as 10-year-old, specifically to teach "everyone how to say the word microprocessors in the funniest way possible and I did an amazing job."

She ended that review with an earnest celebration of the Scorsese movie and the city it's set in: "I love this movie, I love rewatching this movie, I love the performances, I love Alec Baldwin hugging a man saying 'the patriot act'”' and I love being from Boston……"

On Monday, Boston Public Schools celebrated Edebiri right back, writing on Facebook they are proud of the former pupil for her "incredible achievement."

On X, formerly Twitter, there was plenty of commentary about Edebiri — including people wondering if she got together with fellow Boston exports Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to talk about the city.