You best believe King Charles III will be making the whole place shimmer at Westminster Abbey May 6.

For the United Kingdom's first coronation ceremony in over 70 years, the monarchy is pulling out all the stops—and adornments—for Charles and Queen Camilla's big day. An integral part of the even? The Crown Jewels, which serve an essential role in anointing the new ruling monarch.

On display in the Tower of London, the collection, much of it created on the orders of King Charles II in 1661, includes pieces will be making a rare outing for the special event. Along with two crowns—one of which was last used during Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, while the other contains the largest uncut diamond in the world—regalia such as a 674-year-old spoon will be presented to the new king during his investiture. Plus, one key artifact that is being transported from Scotland to England for the special occasion: The Stone of Destiny.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

All About King Charles III's Reign

So, break out some sunglasses as we prepare to blind you with these details about the Crown Jewels:

Last used for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, this crown will be placed on King Charles III's head at the moment of his coronation.

Made for Charles II in 1661, St. Edward's Crown replaced its medieval predecessor that was melted down in 1649. It's made of solid gold and contains rubies, amethysts, sapphires, garnet, topazes and tourmalines. Worth a reported £2.5million, royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter revealed to E! News that the piece weighs five pounds.

While he was just 4 years old when his mother was crowned with the same diadem, Carpenter said it was "a significant moment" in Charles' life. "It really stuck with him."

Crafted for the coronation of King George VI in 1937, this crown replaced the one that was made for Queen Victoria in 1838. Made of gold and containing 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies, this piece contains some of the most famous jewels in the collection: The Black Prince's Ruby, the Stuart Sapphire, and the Cullinan II diamond.

The Imperial State Crown is worn by the monarch as he departs Westminster Abbey after the coronation and is also used on other State occasions because it is a lot "lighter" than St. Edward's, Carpenter explained. "It's more along the lines of three pounds."

Made in the 12th century, the Coronation Spoon is one of the oldest objects in the Crown Jewels and is used to anoint the sovereign with holy oil.

Used at every coronation since Charles II was crowned in 1661, the 530.2-carat Cullinan I—which is the biggest part of the largest uncut diamond ever found at 3,106 carats—was added to the Sceptre in 1910 for George V.

During the ceremony, King Charles will be presented with objects representing their powers and responsibilities, which is called the investiture. Made in 1661 and mounted with clusters of emeralds, rubies and sapphires, the Orb is a golden globe surmounted by a rose-cut diamond-encrusted cross to remind that the monarch's power is derived from God.

In addition to the Coronation Spoon, the Sceptre and the Imperial State Crown, the Orb was last seen on top of Queen Elizabeth II's casket, Carpenter noted. "People are going to be thinking about Queen Elizabeth because the last time the royals gathered together in this kind of way was to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth at her funeral Westminster Abbey," the royal expert explained. "She's certainly going to be on people's minds and I'm sure we are going to see various other nods to the late queen in various different ways."

Also referred to as the Stone of Destiny, this historic piece has been moved from Scotland to England for Charles' coronation. Weighing 336 pounds and made of sandstone, the Stone of Scone was used to anoint Scottish kings until Edward I seized it more than 700 years ago. It was returned to its native country in 1996 and, after Charles is crowned sitting in it, it will be taken back to Edinburgh.